Charlotte MacIsaac
Aldie, VA - Charlotte Pauline MacIsaac passed away May 4, 2019 at Capital Caring Alder Center in Aldie, Virginia, shortly after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She was born on July 25th, 1935 in Somerville, Massachusetts. She graduated from Somerville High School in 1953 and went to work in Boston as a legal secretary at Choate, Hall & Stewart and then Robins, Noyes & Jansen. She married David MacIsaac July 19, 1959 and began the life of an Air Force spouse, living in Wichita Falls, Texas; Torrejon, Spain; the United States Air Force Academy (four different times); Durham, North Carolina; Melrose, Massachusetts; Newport, Rhode Island; and Montgomery, Alabama, where she spent the last forty years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David MacIsaac; her daughter, Pamela MacIsaac; and her parents, John and Elizabeth Wade.
Charlotte is survived by her twin sister Marie (Joseph) Willwerth; her sister Cal Willwerth; daughter Donna (Mark) Clodfelter; sons Paul MacIsaac and Patrick (Laura) MacIsaac; grandchild Sara MacIsaac; and many nieces and nephews.
As a military spouse she raised four children and regularly volunteered in her local community. She loved spending time with her children and got involved with their many activities. From running the Brewbaker Middle School Fall Fair, leading a bunch of teenagers to paint a home's exterior and plant gardens, working at Catholic High School's bingo night for over a decade, manning a voting booth for almost two decades, and supporting her neighborhood association through many different capacities over the years plus being their treasurer for too many years to count. She eventually went back to school while two of her children were in college and competed with them for grades. And yes, she always got the best score! Her first love was the military thrift shop and she continued to volunteer there until she got sick.
We will have a Celebrations of Life in Montgomery, Alabama, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Arrowhead Country Club, 50 Ocala Drive, Montgomery, Alabama at 2:00 pm. Early this month her ashes were interred with her husband, David MacIsaac, at the United States Air Force Academy.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank, as Charlotte believed that we all need to support the community we live in.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019