McGinnis, Charlotte, age 67, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama passed Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Baptist South. Unfortunately, there will be no viewing. Balloon release and celebration service will be held at her daughter's home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10:30 am.




Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
