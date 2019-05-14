|
|
Charlotte Worley Turnipseed
Montgomery - TURNIPSEED, Charlotte Worley, 83, resident of Montgomery, AL passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. A graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Prattville Memory Gardens with Reverend Kenny Hoomes officiating. Visitation will be held at Prattville Memorial Chapel on Wednesday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. Mrs. Turnipseed was a loving wife and mother, and she was a traditional homemaker who kept her home up to perfection. She was married to Brigadier General Ned Turnipseed for 51 years until he passed away in 2007. She was a member of the Encouragers Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church in Montgomery. She was also a master gardener and a former member of Vaughn Meadows Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Turnipseed; her parents, James and Winona Worley; and a brother, Michael A. Worley. She is survived by her daughter, Cindi Turnipseed; three sisters, Janet Toronto, Priscilla Tyler, Judith Worley; brother, Jimmy Worley; and numerous extended family members and friends.
To express online condolences please visit www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 14, 2019