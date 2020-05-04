|
Cheri Johnson
Cheri Johnson, 63, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, April 25, 2020, surrounded by family. Cheri was preceded in death by her parents, Marie Lanier and Dean Shaw; brothers Trey Shaw and Steve Shaw. She is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Rick Johnson; daughters Lisa (Jeremy) Smith and Lana (Rick) Moore; son Seth (Ashley) Bennett; step daughter Joleen (Eddie) Karr; and step son Scott (Allison) Johnson; grandchildren Marley and Mary Austin Smith, Katelyn and Carson Bennett, Jackson Moore, Joseph Burger, and Haley and Andrew Johnson. She is also survived by her sister, Charlotte Shewmake.
Cheri personified living life to the fullest. Her "love language" was acts of service, and her home was better known as The Gathering Place. While one of her favorite hobbies included worldwide travel, Cheri's favorite place was to be at home, surrounded by family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 4 to May 5, 2020