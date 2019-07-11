|
Chief Master Sergeant Samuel C. Tullie
Wetumpka - Chief Master Sergeant (Retired) Samuel C. Tullie was born September 19, 1942 in Fort Benning, GA to the late Curtis and Ernestine Tullie. He departed this life on July 4, 2019 under the care of Hospice at Elmore Community Hospital.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from New Providence Baptist Church, Simmons Drive. Interment in Eastwood Cemetery.
He was a member of the New Providence Missionary Baptist Church where he served as member of the Trustee Board and was also on the Usher Board until his health failed him.
He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife of 55+ years Ruby; son Rodney Tullie of Atlanta GA; his daughter, Carla (Johnny) Davis of Wetumpka AL; twin sons, Trevor of Huntsville, AL; and Tracey (Johanna) of Fort Mill, SC; one granddaughter, Ashley Tullie of Wetumpka, AL; two grandsons, Johnny (Angelica) Davis of Calera, AL; and Sebastian Jones of Fort Mill, NC; one great granddaughter, Genesis Lee of Calera, AL; three great grandsons, Jamari Davis of Montgomery, AL; Caleb Jackson of Calera, AL; and the joy of his life, Ashton Smith of Wetumpka, AL; One sister, Barbara (Montone) White of Las Vegas NV; one brother, Troy Tullie of Las Vegas NV; brother in law, Johnny (Valaida) Smith of Atco, NJ; three sisters in law, Rosetta (Amos) Hill of Statesboro, GA; Beatrice (Jose) Fields of Philadelphia, PA; Jackie Wortham of Navarre, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Family hour will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. from the chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 11, 2019