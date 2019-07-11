Services
Ross Clayton Funeral Home - Montgomery
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36104
(334) 262-3889
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ross-Clayton Funeral Home
1412 Adams Avenue
Montgomery, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
New Providence Baptist Church
Simmons Drive, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chief Tullie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chief Master Sergeant Samuel C. Tullie


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chief Master Sergeant Samuel C. Tullie Obituary
Chief Master Sergeant Samuel C. Tullie

Wetumpka - Chief Master Sergeant (Retired) Samuel C. Tullie was born September 19, 1942 in Fort Benning, GA to the late Curtis and Ernestine Tullie. He departed this life on July 4, 2019 under the care of Hospice at Elmore Community Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from New Providence Baptist Church, Simmons Drive. Interment in Eastwood Cemetery.

He was a member of the New Providence Missionary Baptist Church where he served as member of the Trustee Board and was also on the Usher Board until his health failed him.

He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife of 55+ years Ruby; son Rodney Tullie of Atlanta GA; his daughter, Carla (Johnny) Davis of Wetumpka AL; twin sons, Trevor of Huntsville, AL; and Tracey (Johanna) of Fort Mill, SC; one granddaughter, Ashley Tullie of Wetumpka, AL; two grandsons, Johnny (Angelica) Davis of Calera, AL; and Sebastian Jones of Fort Mill, NC; one great granddaughter, Genesis Lee of Calera, AL; three great grandsons, Jamari Davis of Montgomery, AL; Caleb Jackson of Calera, AL; and the joy of his life, Ashton Smith of Wetumpka, AL; One sister, Barbara (Montone) White of Las Vegas NV; one brother, Troy Tullie of Las Vegas NV; brother in law, Johnny (Valaida) Smith of Atco, NJ; three sisters in law, Rosetta (Amos) Hill of Statesboro, GA; Beatrice (Jose) Fields of Philadelphia, PA; Jackie Wortham of Navarre, FL; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Family hour will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. from the chapel of Ross-Clayton Funeral Home.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now