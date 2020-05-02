|
|
Chris Roger Miller
Montgomery - MILLER, Chris Roger, 61, a resident of Montgomery, AL passed away May 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Gregg Roger Miller. He is survived by his mother, Betty Miller of Montgomery, AL; wife, Ann Marie Miller of Montgomery, AL; children, Jason Miller of Daytona Beach, FL, John Michael Miller of Ormond Beach, FL, Sean Miller of Dallas, TX, Tonya Thompson of Daytona Beach, FL; sisters, Cyndi Lombardi of Montgomery, AL, Connie Addie of Montgomery, AL and many nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of the St. Augustine Culinary Institute and worked as an Executive Chef for many years.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 2 to May 3, 2020