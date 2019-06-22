Services
Corbitts Funeral Home
205 N. Maple Street
Tuskegee, AL 36083
334-727-1810
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pleasant Springs Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Pleasant Springs Baptist Church
Montgomery - Christine Cooper, age 89, a resident of Montgomery (formerly of Tuskegee), passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years George Cooper and her parents Lefton and Louise Walker. She is survived by her daughter Joyce (Marlowe) Taylor, her granddaughters Sabrina and Amanda, and her precious great-granddaughter Reagan who always brought a smile to her face. A special thank you to the staff at John Knox Manor for all the compassionate and loving care she was given. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Pleasant Springs Baptist Church at 4:00 P.M. with Rev. Ronald Sumner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service beginning at 3:00 P.M. Memorials may be made to Pleasant Springs Baptist Church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 22, 2019
