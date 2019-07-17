|
Christine H. Riddle
Montgomery - Christine H. Riddle, 69, of Montgomery, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther J. Riddle II; son, Luther J. Riddle III; parents, Hudson and Annie Huey; brother, Johnny Huey and sister, Frances O'neal.
Christine is survived by her daughters, Sharon Hooper and Holley Gray (Deon); grandchildren, Amber Hooper, Allison Hooper, Faith Hooper, De'oni Gray, Deon Gray, Jr., and brothers, Glenn Huey and James Huey.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 10:00am-11:00am at Leak Memory Chapel, with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 11:00am, with Rev. Willis Housley, officiating. Burial will follow in New Live Oak Cemetery at 1:30pm in Selma, Alabama.
The family would like to send special thanks to Highland Avenue Baptist Church, Forest Park Baptist Church friends and the close family and friends who visited her.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 17, 2019