Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Riddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine H. Riddle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine H. Riddle Obituary
Christine H. Riddle

Montgomery - Christine H. Riddle, 69, of Montgomery, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Luther J. Riddle II; son, Luther J. Riddle III; parents, Hudson and Annie Huey; brother, Johnny Huey and sister, Frances O'neal.

Christine is survived by her daughters, Sharon Hooper and Holley Gray (Deon); grandchildren, Amber Hooper, Allison Hooper, Faith Hooper, De'oni Gray, Deon Gray, Jr., and brothers, Glenn Huey and James Huey.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 10:00am-11:00am at Leak Memory Chapel, with a Celebration of Life Service to begin at 11:00am, with Rev. Willis Housley, officiating. Burial will follow in New Live Oak Cemetery at 1:30pm in Selma, Alabama.

The family would like to send special thanks to Highland Avenue Baptist Church, Forest Park Baptist Church friends and the close family and friends who visited her.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now