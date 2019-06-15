|
|
Christopher Aaron Lee
- - Christopher Aaron Lee, 19, went home to his Savior on June 9, 2019. Aaron was full of life, and a devoted friend who was quick to love and to serve.
He is survived by his parents, Tim and Melisa Lee, grandparents, James and Suellen Lee, Charles and Michelle Fincher, his sibling, Tyler Fincher, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There will be a celebratory memorial service on Saturday, June 15th at Eastmont Baptist Church in Montgomery at 1:00pm (doors open at 12:30).
The family will be receiving flowers or if you feel led to contribute monetarily, a GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 15, 2019