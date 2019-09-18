|
|
Christopher Daniel Sullins
Montgomery - Christopher Daniel Sullins of Montgomery, AL, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, as the result of auto accident. He was 32. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. John Posey officiating. Burial will follow in Community Baptist Church Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church. The family will also receive friends at the church Friday one hour prior to the service. He was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Sullins, a grandfather, David Elrod, and a brother, Keith Sullins. Survivors include his wife, Michelle Sullins, Montgomery, AL; daughters: Lexie, Hadlie and Zaylie Sullins, all of Montgomery; a special niece who is considered a daughter, Mackenzie Ragsdale, Montgomery; mother and step father, Teresa (Brad) Rich, Grady, AL; brother, David (Karen) Sullins, Honoraville, AL; sister, Melissa Kay (Mike) Green, Hartselle, AL; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenny (Becky) Stinson, Shorter, AL; great grandmother, Lottie Rich, Grady, AL; grandparents, Ricky (Linda) Toone, Savannah, GA; step grandmother, Jo Vinson Bailey, Athens, AL, and a host of numerous nieces and nephews. Serving as pallbearers will be Samuel Isbell, Tyler Griffith, Chris Jeffers, Dalton "Beau" Jackson, Shawn Wood, and Holden Hollingshead. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2019