More Obituaries for Clara McIntyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Montgomery - Clara "Dean" McIntyre, 97, of Montgomery, departed this life on October 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husbands Alton Glasscock (the father of her children), Mac McIntyre and her beloved son, Morris Glasscock. She is survived by daughter Barbara Wells, daughter-in-law Jan Glasscock and her daughter Jackie "Bug" McQueen (Billy), grand children Patricia Genest (Jim) Kellie Andrews (Johnny Ferrell), Morris Michael Glasscock, Trey Wells (Zinda) and Scott Wells (Jay). Dean was also a loving great grandmother and friend. "Some glad morning when this life is o'er, I'll fly away; To a home on God's celestial shore, I'll fly away".

Services for Mrs. McIntyre will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation one hour prior at Leak Memory Chapel. Burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
