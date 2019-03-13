|
|
Clara "Naomi' Goolsby
Montgomery - Clara "Naomi' Goolsby, a long-time resident of Montgomery, died Sunday, February 24th. She had moved to Seattle, WA in July 2018 to be near her son and family following the death of her husband, Floyd Goolsby, to whom she was married for over 60 years.
Born December 20, 1930 she was the youngest of 10 children and was treasured by her family as one whom could always be counted upon and often served as the single point of contact to help keep her family connected over time and distance. Whatever challenges arose with the family, Naomi would always be there to lend a helping hand. At one point she had all 4 of her brothers overseas fighting in WWII and was close by when they arrived home to help them get back on their feet. She was a loving mother and grandmother who passed along her passion for life and her intense interest in a wide array of topics including business, nature and the arts.
Naomi was a partner in the family business, Floyd Goolsby Tile, Inc., where she was the Secretary Treasurer for the company for the near 40-year duration of the business. She graduated from Sidney Lanier High School and was a Christian, attending First Baptist Church.
She was a voracious reader, enjoyed traveling, hiking, art, and especially the performing arts. She and her husband attended many local performances and frequently traveled to Atlanta, Birmingham and New York to attend musical and stage productions. She was a student of Civil War History and visited all of the major battlegrounds around the country. She especially enjoyed weekend trips to Santa Rosa Beach, where they had a second home. She could also frequently be seen at Callaway Gardens, where she and Floyd enjoyed nature and hiking, which brought them peace and connected them more deeply with their spirituality.
She is survived by her son, Gregg, daughter-in-law Brenda, grandchildren Tyler and Meghan along with numerous other extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home on Saturday, March 16th. Visitation starting at 11AM, and Service at 12 noon.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 13, 2019