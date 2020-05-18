|
Clara Inez Taylor
Camden - Mrs. Clara Inez Taylor, age 94 of Camden, Alabama, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Camden Nursing Facility. She retired as a clerk from the Wilcox County Extension Office. She was a member of Riverview Baptist Church in Millers Ferry, Alabama. Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by; her parents Melton Jones and Lucille Lewis Jones, husband-James Taylor and brother- Max Jones.
Mrs. Taylor is survived by two sisters- Barbara Jones Manning of Monroeville, Alabama, and Ernestine Jones Floyd of Gainesville, FL, two nieces- Melissa (Mitch) DiMarco of Orlando, Florida and Monica Floyd Barrett of Jacksonville, Florida, two nephews- Mark (Jamie) Manning of Brewton, Alabama and Mike (Mary) Floyd of Gainesville, Florida.
Visitation will be Tuesday May, 19th from 10:30-11:00 A.M with services at 11:00 A.M. at Bear Creek Baptist Church in Wilcox County, Alabama. Internment will immediately follow at Bear Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Armstrong officiating. Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 18 to May 19, 2020