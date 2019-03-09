Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
Clarence Luster Obituary
Clarence Luster

Prattville - Clarence Luster, 71, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Prattville Memorial Chapel.

Mr. Luster was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Luster; daughter, Amy Valdez; Brothers and sisters who are as follows J E Harwell, James Gaddis, Billy West, Audrey Ray, Thomas Edward, Wayne A. Luster, Martha Luster Seamon, Ann Luster Boutin, Peggy Luster Thornton, and Jewel Luster Smith. Also his mother Hattie Catherine and his father James Malcolm. He is survived by three daughters, Robin Hollenbeck (Bill), Lore Johns (Allen) and Alicia Luster; two sons, Kevin Luster (Meagan) and Ryan Luster (Kodie) step-son, Chris Johnson; 16 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial Chapel on Sunday at 1pm.

www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 9, 2019
