Claud LaDale Walker
Montgomery - Claud LaDale Walker, born on May 11, 1934, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 after several years of living with dementia. He was born in Pell City, AL to Leilus and Ruby Walker, the 9th of 13 children. He came to know Jesus at 8 years old, then at 18, while helping his brother with a tent revival in Mobile, AL, met the love of his life and future wife, Louise. They married a few years later and settled in Montgomery, where they lived for over 60 years and raised 4 children.
He was adored and admired by his family for the Godly example he set, his wisdom, his storytelling, and how he loved his sweetheart, Louise. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He loved talking about his guardian angels that saved his life on many occasions, including being hit by a train and being struck by lightening twice, among others.
He spent his life serving the Lord, including pastoring several churches, hosting a radio show teaching the Bible, and teaching Sunday School for over 60 years, the last 10 years at First Baptist Church Montgomery. He never hesitated to share the love of Christ. He loved Jesus, his wife and his family with his whole heart, and gave everything he had to them all. His motto for life was simply "do right".
He made his living with the Saladmaster Corporation for over 30 years, eventually becoming a regional vice president. His dream of serving in political office was realized in 1986 when he was elected to the Alabama House of Representatives, where he served for 8 years. He also helped establish the Montgomery Faith Rescue Mission.
He was preceded in death by both parents, Leilus and Ruby Walker, 8 siblings and his precious wife of 61 years, Louise Thompson Walker. He is survived by his sister, Rosa Tolliver, brothers Paul Walker (Sandra) and John Walker (Liz), as well as his four children, Dale Walker (Jenny), Jene' Walker Roy (Matt), Cheri Walker Love (Jay), and Christi Walker Millo (Paul), 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren as well as loving caregiver, Joanne Myrick.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23rd from 5-7 pm at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at First Baptist Church Montgomery in the Stakely Sanctuary on Wednesday, April 24th at 11:00 am with Dr. Jay Wolf officiating. Burial will follow at Alabama Heritage Cemetery. Pall bearers are Blake Miaoulis, Tyler Walker, Jacob Walker, Addison Love, Joseph Norris, Michael Russell and Tyler Millo.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Respite Care Ministry at 2416 West Cloverdale Park, Montgomery, AL 36106 or First Baptist Church Community Ministries at 305 South Perry Street, Montgomery, Al, 36104 or. To offer online condolences, please visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2019