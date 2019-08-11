|
|
Claude Nelson Moorer
Prattville - MOORER, Claude Nelson, 87, resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Prattville Memorial Chapel with Pastor Tom Jordan officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday evening at Prattville Memorial from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Mr. Moorer proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for over 20 years. He served during the Korean War and in Vietnam, and also spent time in Bermuda and England. After his military service, Claude was half owner of Skyline Barbershop where he barbered for 25 years before retiring. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nera "Jean" Moorer; and brother, Frank J. Moorer. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Mingus (Marty); two sons, Mickel Nelson Moorer, John Jeffery Moorer (Stacy); 10 grandchildren, Melissa Moorer, Jonathan Moorer, Daniel Patterson, Kristi Patterson Dean, Rebecca Adams, Jennifer Bedgood, Trey Mingus, Savannah Moorer, Coleman Cox, Carson Cox; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Leah Posey, Aquilla Moorer; and numerous extended family and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Aug. 11, 2019