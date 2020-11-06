Claude W. Collier, Sr.Ramer - Claude William Collier Sr., 88, passed away November 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Myrtle Collier and brother Edward Collier. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan Collier; children, Sheila Rosenbaum (Bob) and Claude Collier Jr. (Sheila); grandchildren, Clinton Walker (Ericka), Austin Walker (Kate), Claude Collier III and Jessica Collier and his great grandchildren, Eva, Charlotte, Alice, Mila and Hazel.Claude was an Auburn graduate, a Mason and an avid Auburn fan. He also served in the Army in the 31st division.A graveside service for Claude will be Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Ramer City Cemetery. A visitation will take place at the cemetery at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Ramer Rose Society, C/O Mary Ira Sellers, 2078 Lower Dubin Rd, Ramer, Al 36069 or the Ramer Methodist Church, 15153 Hobbie Road, Ramer, Al., 36069.