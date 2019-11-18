|
|
Claudine Elizabeth "Bettie" McKenna
Prattville - Claudine Elizabeth "Bettie" McKenna, age 85, of Prattville, Alabama passed away on Monday November 4, 2019. Bettie was born June 22, 1934 to Harvey and Audrey McLemore.
Bettie was survived by her loving husband of sixty-four years, Morris McKenna along with their son, Bill McKenna.
She graduated from Wood lawn High School in Birmingham in 1951 then continued her education with Auburn in Chemistry where she graduated in 1955 with honors.
Bettie was a member of Spinners ladies club in Prattville since the early 70s as well as President of the club for a number of years. She was involved in many of the charity events and started the
Spinners Arts and Craft show. Bettie was known for loving animals, especially cats and dogs. She loved to spend time in her garden where she enjoyed keeping up with her favorite flower, her roses. Mrs. McKenna enjoyed spending her time listening to music, especially Classical and Opera. Claudine McKenna was a heartfelt lady that always conducted herself as a lady. She loved her family and was a pure joy to be around. Claudine Elizabeth McKenna was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A memorial service for Claudine will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Ridout's Prattville Chapel.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ridoutsprattvillechapel.com for the McKenna family.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019