Claxton Wayne Gray
Marbury - Mr. Claxton Wayne Gray, a resident of Marbury, AL passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at age 85. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Union Congregational Christian Church in Lightwood, with Rev. Jason Tew and Rev. Neal Hodo officiating. Burial will follow in Union Congregational Cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing. The family will receive friends from 1-2p.m at the church prior to services. Mr. Gray is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Norris Gray; son, Jason (Lisa) Gray; daughter, Janine Bell; siblings, Buford (Ruby) Gray, and Bruce (Rita) Gray; 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, and his best friend and fishing partner, Mack Meharg. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence William Gray and Essie Pearl Grier Gray, and siblings, Kermith Gray, and Joyce (James) Glenn. Active Pallbearers will be Alan Gray, Keith Nobles, Jason Black, Josh Chambers, Jerin Killingsworth, and Justin Gray. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kerwin Carson, Chuck Billings, David Moncrief, Tom McGlamry, Mark Bass, and Phillip Till. Flowers will be accepted, or contributions made to the Suki Foundation for Rett at Children's of Alabama, Development Dept. Attn: Mindy Wald, 1600 7th Ave. S. Birmingham, AL 35233 or http://www.sukifoundation.org/ Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019