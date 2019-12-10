|
Cleta Caroline Parker Reinhart
On December the Eighth, Cleta unexpectedly returned home to her Creator God. She is survived by me, her husband Tom, with whom she shared a love story that unfolded beautifully over 62-plus years together. We adored, cherished, and lived for each other. It's not enough to say she was the love of my life. What she was, and what we had, was so much more. Words cannot convey how much I will miss her. Cleta believed in simplicity — hence the length of this obituary — and although she never sought special recognition, she earned it in spades among her friends and family. She possessed a common sense beyond comparison. She could often be found, especially in her later years, enjoying the outdoors, working in the lawn, tending her azaleas and flowers, and befriending hummingbirds. In her younger days she was an exceptional bowler; it can be said, too, she was a fairly good golfer. In addition to myself, she leaves behind our daughter Tami Waldron (Randy), of Fairhope, AL; son Tom Jr., of Prattville, AL; brother John (Jan), of Jones, AL; sister Diane (Charles), of Savannah, GA; and two grandsons she cherished, Michael (Cassie), of Los Angeles, CA; and Austin, a student in Milledgeville, GA. A small service with family and close friends will be held at a future time at the National Cemetery in Montevallo. Cleta would wish only this: Take those you love out for a night together. Celebrate that love, and trust that it will be there, with you, forever.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019