|
|
Cleta Whisler Johnson
Cleta Whisler Johnson, 80, originally from North Platte, Nebraska passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Robert (Bob) Johnson with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Valerie Treat (Johnson) of Prattville, AL, Jeffrey Johnson of Tullahoma, TN, and Kristin Johnson of Pocahontas, AR as well as grandmother to Robert Anthis of Splendora, TX, Rory Johnson and Caleb Johnson of Tullahoma, TN.
Cleta graduated from North Platte High School and went on to nurses' training at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Nebraska where she was a member of the Willard Sorority. This training served her well as she cared for her family. Cleta's life was full of family. She took her home making duties very seriously and became an accomplished cook, sewer, and decorator. As an officer's wife, she also catered all her own parties for special guests and dignitaries which was later followed by wonderful Christmas parties. Cleta excelled in everything she did as a manager of a pharmacy store, maternity store, and men's clothing of a large department store. She served as docent for the Buena Vista home in Prattville, AL for several years putting her catering and party skills to work for all the brides. She enjoyed membership in the Estudie Club, the Fountain City Red Hat Belles and at the First United Methodist Church of Prattville.
Due to the coronavirus situation, there will be no visitation. The funeral will be for immediate family only. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020