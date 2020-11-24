Cletis Wayland TurnerMillbrook - Cletis Wayland Turner, 81, a resident of Millbrook, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. from Prattville Memorial Chapel with Pastor Alan Cova officiating. Visitation will be held at Prattville Memorial on Friday from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, AL. Mr. Turner proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired after 20 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Ruth Turner; brother, Bruce Turner. Mr. Turner is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Elaine Jenkins Turner; two daughters, Reka Baker (Tim) and Christa Hintz (Zack); one son, Mark Turner; three grandchildren, Christian Baker, Noah Baker and Annelise Baker; two sisters, Marsha Johnson and Sharon Corkran; two brothers, James Turner (Medge) and Jerry Turner; best friend, Johnny Jackson; close school friend, Michael Simpson; extended family and many friends.