|
|
Dr. Clifford Cornell Baker
Dr. Clifford Cornell Baker, age 89 passed Sunday, November 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Ralph Abernathy Building, Alabama State University. The body will lie in state from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery. He was born on December 29, 1929 in Gadsden, Alabama. He began his educational career in Andalusia, Alabama. He served as Assistant State Superintendent of Education, 1976-1989, the first and highest level ever held by an African American in the Alabama Department of Education. Dr. Baker was the 9th President of Alabama State University, 1991-1994. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Alma Jean Bibb Baker and a host of family and friends. He touched many lives and will be missed. Sunday, November 10, 2019 Final Rites; Phi Boule of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity Incorporated 5:00 p.m. and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated Montgomery Alumni Chapter 6:00 p.m. at Ross-Clayton Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019