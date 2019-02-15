|
|
Clifford Davis Jr.
Tuskegee - Mr. Clifford Davis Jr., a resident of Tuskegee, AL, departed this life on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00am from Phillips-Riley Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Charlie Davis, Officiating. Mr. Davis is survived by his wife Philippa DeSilva-Davis, a son, Clifford H. (Gloria) Davis III, a daughter, Susan Davis Smith, two brothers, Rodney Davis and Leonard (Sema) Webb, one sister, Carolyn (Eugene) Weeks, one aunt, Mary Helen Nelson, and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren other relatives and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019