Dr. Clifton V. Browning
Montgomery - Dr. Clifton V. Browning, beloved professor and teacher, passed away on February 5, 2019, at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his parents, June Jordan and Clifton V. Browning, Sr. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Frank) Madeline and her family; his two sisters, Carol Horne and Cinda (Tom) Smith; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Leak Memory Chapel at 10:00am with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00am. Dr. Browning graduated from Troy University with a Master's Degree and from Auburn University with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree. He was an English teacher at Carver High School , Jeff Davis High School, and St. James School and more recently, a professor of English at Auburn University at Montgomery. Harper Lee's famous novel, To Kill a Mockingbird, was one of his favorite books and he enjoyed the Harper Lee Festival held in Monroeville each year. He was a book enthusiast and many students loved his classes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
