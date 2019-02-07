Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
For more information about
Clifton Browning
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifton Browning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Clifton V. Browning

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. Clifton V. Browning Obituary
Dr. Clifton V. Browning

Montgomery - Dr. Clifton V. Browning, beloved professor and teacher, passed away on February 5, 2019, at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his parents, June Jordan and Clifton V. Browning, Sr. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Frank) Madeline and her family; his two sisters, Carol Horne and Cinda (Tom) Smith; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Leak Memory Chapel at 10:00am with a Memorial Service to follow at 11:00am. Dr. Browning graduated from Troy University with a Master's Degree and from Auburn University with a Doctor of Philosophy Degree. He was an English teacher at Carver High School , Jeff Davis High School, and St. James School and more recently, a professor of English at Auburn University at Montgomery. Harper Lee's famous novel, To Kill a Mockingbird, was one of his favorite books and he enjoyed the Harper Lee Festival held in Monroeville each year. He was a book enthusiast and many students loved his classes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now