Services
Gray Funeral Home
110 Martin Luther King Blvd. N
Union Springs, AL 36089
(334) 738-2630
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gray Funeral Home
110 Martin Luther King Blvd. N
Union Springs, AL 36089
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Gray Funeral Home
110 Martin Luther King Blvd. N
Union Springs, AL 36089
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton Ray Mason Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clinton Ray Mason Sr. Obituary
Clinton Ray Mason, Sr.

Union Springs - Clinton Ray Mason, Sr., a resident of Union Springs, AL, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Union Springs Perpetual Care Cemetery with direction from Gray Funeral Home and full Masonic rights.

Ray joined the National Guard in 1951 at the age of 19 and served until his retirement at the age of 60. He retired with the rank of Master Sergeant. Ray opened the NAPA store in 1957 and worked until his retirement at the age of 80.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy June Mason; children, Clinton Ray Mason, Jr. and his wife, Kay of Aberfoil Community and Dorothy Mason Sims and her husband, Donnie of Midway; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, sister, Sarah Ellen Kirk of Tuskegee, AL; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Gray Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clinton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now