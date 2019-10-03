|
Clinton Ray Mason, Sr.
Union Springs - Clinton Ray Mason, Sr., a resident of Union Springs, AL, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Union Springs Perpetual Care Cemetery with direction from Gray Funeral Home and full Masonic rights.
Ray joined the National Guard in 1951 at the age of 19 and served until his retirement at the age of 60. He retired with the rank of Master Sergeant. Ray opened the NAPA store in 1957 and worked until his retirement at the age of 80.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Dorothy June Mason; children, Clinton Ray Mason, Jr. and his wife, Kay of Aberfoil Community and Dorothy Mason Sims and her husband, Donnie of Midway; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, sister, Sarah Ellen Kirk of Tuskegee, AL; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Gray Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019