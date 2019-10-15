Services
Ridout's-Brown-Service Prattville Chapel
347 East Main Street
Prattville, AL 36067
(334) 365-5982
Clyde Bice


1925 - 2019
Prattville - Mr. Clyde Bice passed away Oct 13, 2019 at Capitol Hill Health Care. He was born on Feb 28, 1925 in Autauga County to Mr. John Thomas Bice and Sarah Elizabeth Bice. He is survived by his wife of 77 years Mrs. Velma Bice, He leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews. His visitation will be held Oct 16, 2019 at Ridouts Prattville Chapel from 5:00 until 7:00. Funeral Services will be held Oct 17, 2019 at 2:00pm at Ridouts Prattville Chapel with the Interment to follow at White Pond Cemetery with Pastor Brent Missildine officiating. Mr. Bice served in World War II with the US Army from Aug 23, 1943 until Dec 20, 1945
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
