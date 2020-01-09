|
Clyde T. McArthur Jr.
Eclectic - Mr. Clyde T. McArthur Jr., 66, of Eclectic, passed away January 6, 2020. He was born August 28, 1953. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 11, at 2 pm at Eclectic United Methodist Church with military honors. Rev. Rob Gulledge, Rev. Bill Bugna and Rev. Jeff Burnett will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Clyde T. McArthur, Sr. and Delphia Anderson; sister Evelyn DiSiena and niece Christina Butler. He is survived by his wife of nearly 42 years, Florence Barrera McArthur; daughter, Janet (Will) Jacob; step-grandson, Noah Jacob; sister, Genny (Mike) Whipps; cousins and second cousins galore; a gaggle of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; friends and neighbors he loved; and a church family so appreciated and valued words cannot express it. He was the third and youngest child of Delphia and Clyde Sr.; he was born in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in Pickens County, Georgia. He was called Billy by his family, Mac by everyone else, and C.T. when he decided the Town Council life was for him. He served 21 years in the U.S. Army, retired in 1991 as a Sergeant First Class. He earned a BA in Business from Faulkner University upon retiring (following a brief foray into forestry at Auburn University), worked at Regions Bank for a time, and served on the Eclectic Town Council. He sang in the Eclectic United Methodist Church Choir and served faithfully in various capacities at EUMC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a small donation in his name to your choice of the , ParkinsonFoundation.org, the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, or DiabetesResearch.org. Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020