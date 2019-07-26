|
Coach Houston Markham
Montgomery - Coach Houston Markham a resident of Montgomery, Alabama expired July 17, 2019. Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from True Devine Baptist Church, 4601 Troy Highway, Montgomery, AL 36116 with Pastor Steven D. Huntley, officiating. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife of fifty-one years, Annie Pearl Davis Markham; two children: Yolanda (Steven) Huntley and Houston Lemond (Mary) Markham; three brothers, Robert (Ann) Markham, Meridian, MS; Garland (Vickie) Markham, Atlanta, GA; Bruce Markham, Brookhaven, MS; one sister, Brenda (Evins) Henderson, Bloomington, CA; a special aunt, Marie (Gerald) Jones, Alexandria, LA; sisters-in-law: Lois James, Hartford, CT; Ernestine (Estel) Thomas, Jackson, MS; Shirley (Tim) Levert, Fultondale, AL; Linda (Paul) Dixon, Hoover, AL; brothers-in-law: Dr. Walter Davis, Jackson, MS; Joe (Lucy) Davis, Jackson, MS; lifelong friends, Willie (Clem) Harrison, Brookhaven, MS; Cardell (Johnnie) Jones, Jackson, MS; Morris Hammond, Jackson, MS; and a myriad of nieces, nephews, former assistant coaches and athletes from Vicksburg, Jackson State and Alabama State, church family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alabama State University Football Foundation. Attention Coach Donald Ely.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 26, 2019