Colonel Alton R. Barnes, Sr.
Montgomery - Colonel Alton R. Barnes, Sr., a longtime resident of Montgomery, Alabama and veteran of World War II, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was born on December 27, 1923 in Oxford, Alabama, the third of six children of the late John Calvin Barnes and Nannie Lee Barnes. He was preceded in death by his brothers Harold, Dan, and Donnie Barnes, and his sister Realta Barnes Kearley.
He was drafted into the service during his senior year of high school. He served in World War II in Luzon, Philippines. Upon his return to the United States, he completed his high school degree at Winterboro High School and went on to graduate from Jacksonville State University in 1949. He was called back to service and served in the Korean War. Once he returned from the Korean War, he took a brief teaching position, and then went to work full time for the Alabama National Guard. He also graduated from the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base. In 1957, he became the Commandant of the newly formed Officer Candidate School of the Alabama Military Academy. He started the Officer Candidate School in all 50 states, nationwide.
He was an active member of Frazer United Methodist Church for over 30 years, singing in the Speeders choir in his retirement years. He was an avid guitar player, and his home was filled with joy, laughter, and music. He spent many years volunteering with his "Fun Time Band" singing and storytelling to residents of local nursing homes in the Montgomery area.
He will be missed dearly by all of those who knew and loved him. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of seventy-three years, Mary Jo, his daughter, Nancy Barnes Lacey (Michael) of Helena, AL, and his son Alton R. Barnes, Jr. (Julie) of Fairhope, AL. Survivors also include his sister, Belle Hutto of Lincoln, AL, grandsons Pete Lacey (Patricia) of Sharpsburg, GA, Alec Barnes of New Orleans, LA, granddaughters Anne Lacey Simmons (Mark) of Birmingham, AL, Ali Barnes of New Orleans, LA, and Emily Barnes Sekas (Sean) of Fairhope, AL. He also leaves behind three great grandsons, Michael Lacey, Hank Sekas and Walt Sekas, and four great granddaughters Savannah, Sydney, and Charlotte Simmons, and Josie Lacey, along with many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held prior to the service at Frazer United Methodist Church on Tuesday, October 29th at 10:30 am, with a graveside service at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the or to .
"It shall be done." -Col. Alton Barnes.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019