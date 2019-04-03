Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Alabama National Cemetery
Montevallo, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colonel Wise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colonel Bobby (Ret.) Wise

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Colonel Bobby (Ret.) Wise Obituary
Colonel Bobby Wise, (Ret.)

Prattville - Colonel Bobby Wayne (Ret.), 84, a resident of Prattville, AL., passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Prattville Memorial with Pastor Larry Wise officiating. Burial will follow at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, Al. at 2:00 p.m. Mr. Wise was proceeded in death by his parents, Arthur and Bertha Wise, beloved wife of 47 years, Betty Jean Mathis Wise, and two sisters, Elaine Ballard and Jeanette Britt. He leaves behind his wife, Diane Bennett Wise; his loving daughter and son-in-law, Alisa Kelli Wise and Arthur Ray; one granddaughter, Hanah-Mathis Wise Ray; one brother, Harold B. Wise (Ruth); nephew, Larry Wise (Brenda); niece Marie Wise Styles (Tommy); his caregiver and friend, Jean Roberts; and numerous extended family and many friends. Mr. Wise served in the United States Army for over 20 years where he received the Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Metal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Army Commendation Metal. He later served as a Supervisory Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist with the Veterans Administration and was appointed to the Autauga County Board of Registrars by Auditors Beth Chapman and Samantha Shaw. Mr. Wise attended the University of Kentucky and graduated from Troy University with a BS in Business Administration and a MS in Guidance and Counseling. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Montgomery Christian School or The Family Sunshine Center. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now