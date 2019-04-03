|
Colonel Bobby Wise, (Ret.)
Prattville - Colonel Bobby Wayne (Ret.), 84, a resident of Prattville, AL., passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Prattville Memorial with Pastor Larry Wise officiating. Burial will follow at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, Al. at 2:00 p.m. Mr. Wise was proceeded in death by his parents, Arthur and Bertha Wise, beloved wife of 47 years, Betty Jean Mathis Wise, and two sisters, Elaine Ballard and Jeanette Britt. He leaves behind his wife, Diane Bennett Wise; his loving daughter and son-in-law, Alisa Kelli Wise and Arthur Ray; one granddaughter, Hanah-Mathis Wise Ray; one brother, Harold B. Wise (Ruth); nephew, Larry Wise (Brenda); niece Marie Wise Styles (Tommy); his caregiver and friend, Jean Roberts; and numerous extended family and many friends. Mr. Wise served in the United States Army for over 20 years where he received the Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Metal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Army Commendation Metal. He later served as a Supervisory Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist with the Veterans Administration and was appointed to the Autauga County Board of Registrars by Auditors Beth Chapman and Samantha Shaw. Mr. Wise attended the University of Kentucky and graduated from Troy University with a BS in Business Administration and a MS in Guidance and Counseling. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Montgomery Christian School or The Family Sunshine Center. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2019