Colonel Parris Lee Corley, (USAF, Ret.)
Montgomery - Colonel Parris Lee (P.L) Corley (USAF, Ret.), 85, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, following an extended illness. He was a long-time resident of Montgomery, Alabama and was born on January 11, 1935 in Columbia, South Carolina. He retired from the United States Air Force after 25 years of decorated service. He then retired from the Department of Human Resources for the State of Alabama in 2010.
In addition serving his country, he also served the community through volunteer efforts with several organizations including Dixie Youth Baseball and Dixie Baseball, Inc., Westside YMCA and United Way. He was bestowed the honor of receiving the Friend of the Youth Award as designated by the Montgomery Downtown Optimist Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Marie Corley of Montgomery, his father Herman W. Corley, his mother Annie Lee Corley, and his brother H. Kenneth Corley, all from Columbia, SC and his granddaughter, Sarah Louise Anthony of Wetumpka, AL.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Ann (Nancy) Corley; sister-in-law Dot Corley of Columbia, SC; brother M. Ralph Corley (Jean) of Columbia, SC; four children, Lisa Anthony (Steve), Joel Corley, Nancy Guilford (Bill) and Jennifer Harris (Dane); step-children Laura Schneider (David); Lacy Holland (Keith) and Matt Munson (Tanner); thirteen grandchildren, Holly Anthony, Samuel Anthony, Lindsey Daugherty (Ron), Alex Guilford (Camilla) of Oslo, Norway, Caroline Guilford, Peyton Harris, Trent Harris, Jordan Harris, Hunter Holland, Kali Holland, Anna Munson, Isabella Munson, Piper Schneider; three great-grandchildren, Vada Anthony, Ethan Daugherty and Asher Daugherty. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Montgomery on Thursday, January 23rd at 10:00 a.m. CST. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Sanctuary at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Brian Miller officiating. Burial with a Military Honor Service will take place following the service at Alabama Heritage Funeral Home in Montgomery.
Pallbearers will be sons-in-law Steve Anthony, Bill Guilford and Dane Harris; step sons David Schneider, Keith Holland and Matt Munson; grandsons Alex Guildford, Hunter Holland, Trent Harris and Evan Harris.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Aldersgate United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020