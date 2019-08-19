|
Connie Mae Windom
Montgomery - Connie Mae Windom (1926-2019) has been called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She died peacefully surrounded by family and friends in Montgomery, Alabama on August 17, 2019.
Connie, born in Pamplico, South Carolina, was the eldest of five siblings. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Nathan A. Hinds and Clara Viola Hinds (Bennett), her brother Richard Hinds, and sisters, Ardith Garrison and June Stanton. Her youngest brother, Paul Hinds, still lives in Pamplico.
Connie was a wonderful Daughter, Sister, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. In addition to her brother, she is survived by her sons Stephen Ralph Windom (Mary) and Michael Paul Windom (Marion); Grandchildren: Kris Windom; Robert Windom (Lauren); Misty Polson (Travis); Thomas Windom (Jen), Patrick Windom, Margaret Windom and seven Great Grandchildren: Mackenzie, David, Alyssa, Lily, Claire, Colleen and Tyler.
Some of her fondest times and memories were the many summer vacations she spent with family at Myrtle Beach. She was an avid Bingo player and in her later years enjoyed racking up the winnings playing among friends at her assisted living center.
Connie was loved by everyone she came in contact with and never failed to have a kind word. She was also a strong and independent woman. Connie was a staunch Republican and proudly served as the President of the Knollwood Republican Women in Mobile for many years.
She was extremely proud of her sons and their accomplishments including having both attended the University of Alabama School of Law which brought her that much closer to her beloved Crimson Tide. Connie absolutely adored and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was a deeply religious woman and a life-long Baptist. She read her Bible and studied Scripture every day. She was a long-time member of the Dauphin Way Baptist Church in Mobile and attended services regularly.
Connie's family is so thankful for the love and support from Crown Nursing Home in Montgomery, and greatly appreciates the dedication of its staff. A special thank you to Annie Bledson for being such a wonderful caregiver.
The family will have a burial service for Connie at the White Chapel-Greenwood Funeral Home in Montgomery on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that you reach out to every member of your family and let them know how much you care for and love them.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019