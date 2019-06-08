Services
Southern Memorial Funeral Home
3154 Highland Ave
Montgomery, AL 36107
334-271-4404
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Connie Norman Murrell Obituary
Connie Norman Murrell

Woodstock, GA - Connie Norman Murrell 93, of Woodstock, Georgia, passed away on June 3, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

Connie was born in Montgomery, Alabama on March 5, 1926 and was the only daughter of the late Robert L. and Connie (McLeod) Norman.

Connie attended Sidney Lanier High School and received her BA from Troy State University.

Connie was proceeded in death by her husband, Troy Murrell Jr.

Connie is survived by her children, Carlie Murrell and Laurie Murrell, and her grandchildren Katherine Murrell and Daniel Murrell, all of Woodstock, Georgia, her dear cousins, James M. Parker and family of Montgomery, Alabama and Nancy G. Gebhart and family of Pensacola, Florida, plus numerous nieces and nephews.

Connie was a loving wife and mother, dedicated to her family and the Lord.

Connie's greatest joy in later years were her grandchildren.

Services will be held on June 10, 2019 at 12 noon, visitation prior to services at 11 AM from Southern Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery, Alabama.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from June 8 to June 10, 2019
