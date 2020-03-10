Services
E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
1120 Bragg Street
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 265-9221
Reposing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Baptist Church (Oldfield)
1213 Lenora Street
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. James Baptist Church (Oldfield)
1213 Lenora Street
Cora Alexander

Cora Alexander

Montgomery - ALEXANDER, Cora, a resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away March 5, 2020. Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church (Oldfield), 1213 Lenora Street, 36104, with Pastor Martin Stinson officiating. Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery with the staff of E. G. Cummings Memorial Funeral Home directing. The body of Mrs. Alexander will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020
