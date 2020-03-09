|
|
Corine Garner Allred
Corine Garner Allred, 93, departed on March 6, 2020, from her home in Prattville. Born in Oneonta, she graduated from Judson College (B.A.) and the University of Alabama (M.A.).
As a lifelong educator, she taught sixth grade at Prattville Intermediate, served as Prattville Primary School principal, and taught English at Troy University of Montgomery. As the pastor's wife at Prattville First Baptist, she shared her Christian faith through activities of all ages. Most recently she was co-teacher of her Sunday School class.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Rev. Donald E. Allred, Sr. She is survived by her son, Donald E. Allred, Jr.; daughters Janie and Ann, furbaby Quincy, sister Peggy Irons; nieces Susanne Shepherd and Jackie Johnson (Bob), great-nephew Dylan Irons, and great-nieces Audra and Courtney Johnson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. H. H. Garner; sister Betty Sue Shepherd (Neil), and nephews David and Dwight Irons.
Her 3 children remember her with the greatest of love. She blessed our lives so greatly. Visitation is March 11th at 1 pm, followed by the 2 pm service at Ridout's Prattville Chapel. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Judson College, or the Alabama Baptist Children's Home.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020