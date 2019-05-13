Services
Frazer Memorial United Meth
6000 Atlanta Hwy
Montgomery, AL 36117
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Frazer United Methodist Church.
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
3:30 PM
Frazer United Methodist Church
Courtney Harman Pruitt


1999 - 2019
Courtney Harman Pruitt Obituary
Courtney Harman Pruitt

Montgomery - Courtney Harman Pruitt, age 19, of Montgomery, AL passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Children's Hospital in Birmingham, AL.

Courtney was born on October 20, 1999, in Montgomery, AL to Glen and Jennifer Pruitt. She was outgoing, full of Life and Love. Her smile was so Contagious and she was the definition of a true friend to so many. Courtney was dedicated to the Lord and was an example everyday to the path that she walked in his Glory and Faith.

She is survived by her Mother, Jennifer, Father, Glen (Ashley), brothers, Will Pruitt, Alex and Austin Fike, and sister Elizabeth Narmour; Grandparents Glen and Glenna Pruitt, and Joe F. Berry and the late Mary Evelyn Berry; Aunts Joanne (Mike) Perry and Keri (Bubba) Lee and Angie (Danny) Parker; Uncles David Berry and Mark Berry; Cousins Chase and Pruitt Lee, Jeff (Paige) Jones, Elizabeth (Bubba) Lyde, Dustin Jones, Annalia Berry, Hannah and Riley Parker.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Frazer United Methodist Church. Courtney's Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Frazer United Methodist Church at 3:30 p.m. with Graveside Service to follow at Alabama Heritage Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Montgomery Humane Shelter, Camp Smile -A -Mile or Camp Chandler. To offer online condolences please visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 13, 2019
