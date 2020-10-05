Courtney Morgan Agner



Walls, MS - Courtney Morgan Agner, 28, passed away August 1st from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.



Courtney is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Robert Agner and Gene Mendenhall, her grandmothers, Sissy Oglesby and Carolyn France, her aunt, Carla Johnston, her uncles, Bob Agner and Bill Agner, her cousin, Scott Agner, her child, Micah McKinzleigh and her fur baby, Mocha.



Courtney leaves behind to cherish her memory her father, Keith Agner and wife Sunny, her mother, Teresa Padgitt and husband Chris, her sisters, April Stamps and husband Terry, Rev. Tiffany McDonald and husband Marty and Jamy Padgitt, her brothers Anthony Agner and wife April and Chris O'Neal, her aunts, Karen Agner and Sue Nabors, her uncles Ronnie Mendenhall and wife Bonita and Dr. Robert Wray, her grandmothers Nola Mendenhall and Shirley Agner, her cousins Carly Johnston, Kelli Mendenhall, Jessica Swanson, Josh Agner and cousin and one of her best friends Clayton Agner, her nieces, Alice O'Neal, Sarah Helon O'Neal, Ryleigh Agner, Addison Agner, Cheyanne Godfrey, Jalyn Hawkins, Kaley McDonald and Brynna McDoanld, and her nephews, Ethan Stamps, Glen Bullard and Jody Hawkins.



Courtney had many loves in her life, such as JLM, writing, scrap booking, colored pens, big hooped earrings, makeup, the color pink, sweets, dolphins, dancing and music. One of her favorite songs was "I Hope You Dance", a special song shared between her and her big sister April.



Courtney loved adventures. Some of the best times she had were riding in the country with her daddy on the back of his motorcycle, her trip to Las Vegas to see Cher in concert with her best friend Melissa McElhaney and her sweet 16 party thrown by her brother Chris down by the Mississippi river.



Courtney will be forever missed by all that knew and loved her.



Rest in peace our Woot, our Squirt our Ragamuffin!









