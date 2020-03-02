Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Coy O. Nichols

Coy O. Nichols Obituary
Coy O. Nichols

Montgomery - Coy O. Nichols, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on February 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Louise Nichols; brother, Troy Nichols and granddaughter, Haley Nichols. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Lucy Nichols; sons, Peter Nichols, Benjamin Nichols (Missy) and Arthur Nichols; daughter, Anna Nichols Carter (Matt); and sister, Glenda Senn (Frank). He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Coy was a man of strong faith in Jesus Christ and he stuck by his principals based on his Christian beliefs. Coy was also an Army veteran who served in Vietnam. He was retired from the State of Alabama Department of Public Safety. He enjoyed all outdoors activities, bush hogging, working on his house, buying and selling cars and any outdoor equipment. He was also a long time member of Eastmont Baptist Church. Services for Coy will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at Leak Memory Chapel at 1:00 PM with a visitation at Leak Memory from 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the UAB doctors, nurses and medical staff, the Palliative Care Unit at UAB, family, friends and to their church family, Eastmont Baptist Church for the loving support, prayers and kindness shown to Coy and his family. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Children's Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020
