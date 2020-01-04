|
|
Crooks Richard Douglas
Holtville - Richard Douglas Crooks, a longtime resident of Holtville, Alabama, passed away on January 3, 2020 at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Lotsaw Crooks, his brother, Mark Edward Crooks, and sister, Sharon Crooks Reed. He is survived by his wife, Christa Stokley Crooks of 38 years, daughter Jamie Crooks, granddaughter Khloee Crooks, father Eugene Crooks and step-mother Erin Crooks. Richard was born in Fayetteville, NC on November 2, 1958. During his early years he traveled extensively as the child of a military family. He attained his Eagle Scout Rank, while living at Carlyle Barracks, PA. Rick worked many summers as a lifeguard and swim coach. He graduated from Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. While completing college he joined Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. After graduation from Troy University with a degree in Criminal Justice he was employed by the State of Alabama Board of Corrections. Rick and Chris were employed for a time as Group Home Parents. After retirement from the Board of Corrections, he was employed by Baptist Health in a security position. He was a Volunteer Fireman and a graduate of the National Fire Academy. At the time of his death he was a volunteer Red Cross worker involved in disaster relief. In his younger years, Rick was an avid skier, hiker, and camper. Rick was a member of New Home Missionary Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at New Home Baptist Church, Wetumpka, AL at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 with visitation held one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at Griffin Chapel Cemetery, Jackson, AL on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. To offer online condolences please visit www.alabamaheritagefh.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020