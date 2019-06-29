|
Crystal Thacker
Wetumpka - Crystal Thacker of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away on June 25, 2019 at the age of 34. Crystal was a graduate of Lee High School. She loved to bake and do arts and crafts with her children.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Leak Memory Chapel and on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1:00pm-2:00pm. The Celebration of Life will follow on Saturday at 2:00pm, led by Ed Nettles; Pallbearers to include: Anthony Ray Thacker, Sr., Anthony Ray Thacker, Jr., Christopher Bradford, Jeremy Hernandez, Elijah Hernandez, Jeremiah Hernandez, and David Garcia.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Nancy Moye, Griffin Moye, and Rodger Thacker; uncle, Lamar Thacker; great grandmothers, Gracie Lee Thacker and Ruby Smith; and great granddaddy, Harvard Yale Smith.
Crystal is survived by her parents, Ray and Michelle Thacker; her children, McKenzie, Kelsey, and Christian; sister and brother in law, Monica and Jeremy Hernandez; brother, Ray Thacker; nephews, Elijah and Jeremiah Hernandez; and her fiancé, David Garcia.
The family would like to extend special thanks to friends and family that have brought food, donations for her children, and for all of their support.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Thacker Family may be made at www.leak-mc.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 29, 2019