Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Nance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Alan Nance

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Alan Nance Obituary
Curtis Alan Nance

Montgomery - Nance, Curtis Alan, 51, resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Prattville Memory Gardens with Dr. Travis Coleman and Rev. Dave Burns officiating. Curtis worked at the Montgomery Post Office Processing and Distribution Center for more than 23 years. He was looking forward to retirement in seven years. As part of a military family, Curt has lived in Norfolk, VA, Key West, FL, Port Hueneme, CA, San Diego, CA, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Pensacola, FL, Charleston, SC, Prattville, AL, and Montgomery, AL. Curtis had a generous and kind heart who always thought of others before himself. He would always come up with something silly or weird to say or post to make people laugh. He loved black jelly beans. Curtis was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Katherine Brown; paternal grandparents, Vera Justice and Robert Nance; uncle, James Brown Sr.; cousin, James Brown Jr. He is survived by his parents, Russell and Dianna Nance; brother, Robert Nance (Teri); nephew, Trey Nance (Jordyn); nieces, Keli Bracewell (Evan), Lexi Nance; grandnieces, Tatum and Ryanne Nance; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was especially close to three of his oldest cousins, Michele Brown, Deena Kochvar, and Molly Wall. The family would like to express a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Baptist East who cared for Curtis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in his honor, to the First Baptist Church of Prattville. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, attendance for the graveside service will be limited to family. General attendees who wish to pay their respects may attend the service from their vehicle. The service will also be streamed via Facebook live.

To express online condolences

please visit prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -