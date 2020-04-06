|
|
Curtis Alan Nance
Montgomery - Nance, Curtis Alan, 51, resident of Montgomery, AL, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. A graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Prattville Memory Gardens with Dr. Travis Coleman and Rev. Dave Burns officiating. Curtis worked at the Montgomery Post Office Processing and Distribution Center for more than 23 years. He was looking forward to retirement in seven years. As part of a military family, Curt has lived in Norfolk, VA, Key West, FL, Port Hueneme, CA, San Diego, CA, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Pensacola, FL, Charleston, SC, Prattville, AL, and Montgomery, AL. Curtis had a generous and kind heart who always thought of others before himself. He would always come up with something silly or weird to say or post to make people laugh. He loved black jelly beans. Curtis was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Katherine Brown; paternal grandparents, Vera Justice and Robert Nance; uncle, James Brown Sr.; cousin, James Brown Jr. He is survived by his parents, Russell and Dianna Nance; brother, Robert Nance (Teri); nephew, Trey Nance (Jordyn); nieces, Keli Bracewell (Evan), Lexi Nance; grandnieces, Tatum and Ryanne Nance; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was especially close to three of his oldest cousins, Michele Brown, Deena Kochvar, and Molly Wall. The family would like to express a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Baptist East who cared for Curtis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in his honor, to the First Baptist Church of Prattville. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, attendance for the graveside service will be limited to family. General attendees who wish to pay their respects may attend the service from their vehicle. The service will also be streamed via Facebook live.
To express online condolences
please visit prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020