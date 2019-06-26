|
|
Curtis Beazley
Dothan - Curtis Edward Beazley, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Dothan, Alabama at age 90. Memorial service will be at 10:30am Saturday, June 29 at Leak Memory Chapel in Montgomery, with visitation one hour before the service. Graveside service to follow at Bethel Assembly of God cemetery in Ariton, Alabama. Curt was born September 13, 1928 in Scooba, Mississippi to Curtis Atwood Beazley and Louise McWilliams Beazley, where he spent his early years. He graduated from East Mississippi Junior College in 1946. He earned a BS degree in Petroleum Geology and Micropaleontology from Mississippi State in 1951, a BS degree in Meteorology from Florida State University in 1952, and a Master's degree in Public Administration from Auburn University in Montgomery in 1980. Curt joined the United States Army shortly after his eighteenth birthday in 1946 and was immediately assigned to the US Army of Occupation in Italy, where he served as a medical technician with an infantry battalion. After graduating from Mississippi State he received a commission as 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force Reserve and was called to active duty during the Korean War. He earned his pilot wings in 1955. In his 24 year Air Force career he served as a Command Pilot, flying C-124 and C-141. As a transport pilot he flew 70 combat airlift support missions in Vietnam. During the Korean War he served as a Weather Officer in Seoul. Curt retired from the Air Force with the rank of Lt. Colonel in 1975 after serving as Commander of the Weather Squadron at Maxwell Air Force Base. Curt always had a heart for serving. During his retirement he enjoyed volunteering at the Caring Center at First Baptist Church, Montgomery, where he served for over 20 years. He also spent his time working at the Baptist Building making audio tapes for the visually impaired. He and his wife, Pat, served delivering Meals on Wheels weekly for 28 years through the Montgomery Council on Aging. Curt was a long -time member of First Baptist Church. He was a devoted follower of Christ who gave selflessly to his wife, family and friends. He will be remembered for his humble and generous spirit, his love of country, and his Mississippi State Bulldogs. Although he was soft-spoken, his words were filled with kindness, insight and humor. He will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his parents, his sisters, Elizabeth B. Singley of Meridian, MS and Miriam B. Luby of Ft. Myers, FL. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Richardson Beazley; his daughters Rebecca B. Adams (Paul) and Alison B. Webber (Mark); grandchildren Christopher Adams, Amy Adams, Justin Webber and Madison Webber. He is also survived by his sister Judy B. Hairston and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Church Caring Center, 305 South Perry St, Montgomery, AL 36104
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on June 26, 2019