Curtis J. Wall
Montgomery - Curtis J. Wall, 96, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Byron H. Wall and his parents, Millard and Annie Wall. He is survived by his wife Edna H. Wall; son Curtis M. Wall (Kimberly); daughter in law, Katherine R. Wall; grandchildren Natasha Wall, Trey Wall, Ryan Wall, Adam Wall, Katie Wall, Maggie Wall, Rosalee Wall, Eric Wall and Abigail Wall; sister, Shirley Richardson. Mr. Wall served in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. Services for Mr. Wall will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel with a visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the in memory of Byron H. Wall.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 9, 2019