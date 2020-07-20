CW WaltersPike Road - Chattman W. "CW" Walters, 80, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. CW was preceded in death by his parents, Chattman W. & Mary Taylor Walters; two brothers, Winfred Walters, Roy Walters; three sisters, Ethel Albright, Wallace Godwin, Mary Buchanan; two nephews, Butch Stillwell, Rick Godwin; and two brothers-in-law, William Stillwell and L.M. Godwin. He is survived by his beloved wife of over 47 years, Ruth Howell Walters; three daughters, Julie W. Pinnell (Richard) of Alex City, AL, Mary W. Mask (Comer) of Union, AL, and Laura W. Wood of Greenville, AL; and one brother, Mitch Walters of Tallassee, AL. Left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Mallory Buce Boles (Wade) of Tallassee, Megan Buce (Cory O'Neal) of Tallassee, Ashley Anguilli (Mike) of Palm Bay, FL, Shelby McGough (David) of Holtville, Joy Smith (Jordan) of Opelika, Kortni Ray (Daniel) of Lafayette, Zachary Mask (McKayla) of Union, Karolyne Dumas and Kendon Dumas of Greenville, AL; his great grandchildren, Cade and Liam Hethcox, Channing O'Neal, Ryann, Reese, Rhett and Rowan Anguilli, Jackson McGough, David Sullivan, Lacey Smith, Remy and Ridley Mask; as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Leak Memory Chapel on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 5:00- 7:00pm. A Chapel service will be on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:00pm at Leak Memory. Burial will follow the service at Howell Family Cemetery in Pike Road. Pallbearers will be Ike Chapman, Ricky Howell, Cleavey Johnson, Lester Kiser, Brendon Parkman and Mark Buce.The family would like to extend a word of gratitude to Dr. Amanda Wilcox for the great care she gave and to the Encompass Hospice nurses, Tammy Washington, Venita Rogers, and Wallace Sadler for their compassion and kindness during this past year. The family would also like to recognize Dr. Haywood "Woody" Bartlett, Woods "Woody, Jr" & Warren Bartlett, and Ruth Mason for loving CW like a member of their family. Woods and Warren were the sons he never had. He spent 35 happy years at The Bartlett Ranch and enjoyed every moment.