Cynthia E. Brown
Montgomery - Ms. Cynthia E. Brown a resident of Montgomery, AL expired June 17, 2020. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 12:00 noon from Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, Hope Hull, AL.
Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.