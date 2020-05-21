|
|
Cynthia "Cindi" Leigh Turnipseed
Cynthia "Cindi" Leigh, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born August 11, 1959 to Brigadier General Ned L. and Charlotte Worley Turnipseed. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing.
Cindi was a lifelong resident of Montgomery, AL and loved her community of Old Cloverdale. She was unabashedly a Daddy's Girl until passing.
History was her favorite subject and she taught at the secondary level in the River Region with zeal for the subject and devotion to her students.
She subscribed to the ideal of a genteel Southern Lady, even when life thrust increasingly debilitating conditions upon her. Of course, every genteel Southern Lady is allowed quirks and eccentricities and she might have availed herself of some of those, too.
Cindi was preceded in death by her parents, Ned and Charlotte. She leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memory a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and her Uncle Ted, who stepped into her father's role in her final years.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 21 to May 22, 2020