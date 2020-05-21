Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Graveside service
Sunday, May 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Turnipseed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Leigh "Cindi" Turnipseed


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Leigh "Cindi" Turnipseed Obituary
Cynthia "Cindi" Leigh Turnipseed

Cynthia "Cindi" Leigh, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. She was born August 11, 1959 to Brigadier General Ned L. and Charlotte Worley Turnipseed. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing.

Cindi was a lifelong resident of Montgomery, AL and loved her community of Old Cloverdale. She was unabashedly a Daddy's Girl until passing.

History was her favorite subject and she taught at the secondary level in the River Region with zeal for the subject and devotion to her students.

She subscribed to the ideal of a genteel Southern Lady, even when life thrust increasingly debilitating conditions upon her. Of course, every genteel Southern Lady is allowed quirks and eccentricities and she might have availed herself of some of those, too.

Cindi was preceded in death by her parents, Ned and Charlotte. She leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memory a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and her Uncle Ted, who stepped into her father's role in her final years.

www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 21 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -