Cynthia Zimmerman
On Sunday, September 29, 2019, Cynthia Zimmerman, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 65. Born in Montgomery, Alabama on July 29, 1954, she was the daughter of Willie Frank and Catherine Ivey. Cynthia graduated from St. Jude Educational Institute in 1972. She later married her high school sweetheart, Michael Zimmerman, on November 30, 1974. They raised two children, Kierra and Justin.
Cynthia was a voracious reader who instilled a passion for education in her children. She loved watching movies, shopping, and spending time with her family. She was known for her smile and impeccable personality. Family and friends would say she was determined and had a feisty spirit with a lot of love. Cynthia spent most of her working life as a credit union representative and supervisor at Valley Bank in Moreno Valley, CA and Arrowhead Credit Union in Riverside, CA.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her father, Willie Frank, and her brothers, Stanley and Willie Frank Jr. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Michael; her daughter, Kierra; son, Justin; mother, Catherine; siblings: Sandra, Constance, and LaDosca Ivey; many nieces and nephews; daughter-in-law, Vicktery; and other relatives and friends. Special thanks to her brother-in-law, Curtis; nephew, Kareem; niece, Adrienne; and daughter, Mfon, for acting as her caretakers. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Amos Temple-Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 17925 Iris Ave, Riverside, California.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019