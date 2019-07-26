Services
Daisy Fay Lolley


1928 - 2019
Daisy Fay Lolley Obituary
Daisy Fay Lolley

Prattville - Daisy Fay Lolley, age 90, of Prattville, AL went home to be with the Lord July 25, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton R. Lolley; parents, John D. and Mable Smith Tubbs, Sr.; daughter, Shirley Fay Cannon; brothers, Willie Roy Tubbs, John D. Tubbs, Earl Tubbs and Dorothy Sprayberry and son-in-law, Sam Hatter.

Surviving are her children, Patsy Ann Lolley, Nina Joe Hatter and Shelby Lynn (Terrell) Culpepper; sister, Mary Jean (Jim) Johnson; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Graveside services will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Pineview Memory Gardens with Douglas Coats officiating and Selma Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. at Selma Funeral Home.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to be made to Ivy Creek Hospice, Wetumpka, AL or .

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at http://www.selmafuneralhome.com/.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on July 26, 2019
