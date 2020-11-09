Dale Martel Pace



Montgomery - PACE, Dale "Martel", a longtime resident of Montgomery, died peacefully at home on November 7th after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Winfred and Octavia Pace. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Doris (Grimes) Pace; brothers Jerry (Dorothy) Pace and Roger (Lu) Pace; son Mark (Beverly) Pace; and daughters Pam (David) Williams and Lisa (Jeff) Dunn. He was known as "Papaw" by his grandchildren Braden (Jenna) Pace, Brett (Emily) Pace, Kadyn (Connor) McLean, Matthew Williams, Michael (Jasmine) Williams, Brooks Williams, Paige (Casey) Doyle, Payton Slaughter and Parker Slaughter. He was also blessed with 5 great-grandchildren: Sophie, Athan, Aslyn, Adam and James.



Martel was born in Grubbs, AR on September 7, 1934. He graduated from Dye High School in Flint, MI and went on to receive an Associate Degree in Bible from Freed-Hardeman College in Henderson, TN, where he was named Mr. Freed-Hardeman and president of the student body. He also received a bachelor's degree from Harding University in Searcy, AR as well as a Master's in Theology from Alabama Christian School of Religion in Montgomery, AL.



Martel was a minister of the Gospel of Christ for over 60 years and served locally at Lakewood, Vaughn Park and University Church of Christ, where he remained a member until his death. Prior to moving to Montgomery in 1982, he served the Lord in several churches in Arkansas, Michigan, and Missouri. He was also an instructor in the Bible Department at Faulkner University for 20 years and authored commentaries on the books of Hebrews and Mark. He lived his life serving the Lord, leading many to Christ through the years.



Martel was a wonderful, kind, and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.



Memorial contributions can be made to Agape of Central Alabama, P.O. Box 230472, Montgomery, AL 36123.



The family will have a private burial at Alabama Heritage in Montgomery, AL. A public Celebration of Life will be held at University Church of Christ in Montgomery, AL on November 29th at 1:00 p.m.









